Five Lincoln Area Football Players, Two Coaches To Participate In Shrine Bowl

The 60th annual Shrine Bowl football game will be played June 2nd at Nebraska-Kearney’s Foster Field. Lincoln area players participating in the game include Jonah Housh of North Star and Zion Perry of Lincoln High for the North Squad. Waverly’s Tim Williams is the North team assistant coach. The South team will also feature Noah McCashland of Pius X, Bryce Stai and Gus Woeppel of Norris. Pius X’s Ryan Kearney will be an assistant coach for the South.

Here are the rosters:

2018 NORTH TEAM

Moses Bryant-Elkhorn South

Brian Covarrubias- Grand Island

Darnel Davis- Omaha Burke

Joe Dolincheck- Bellevue West

Brandon Eastlack- Millard North

Dylan Egr- Wahoo

Colton Feist- Yutan

AJ Forbes- Bellevue West

Dylan Gentrup- Boone Central

Drake Gilliland- Mitchell

Coby Haas- Sidney

Riley Harms- Fremont

Trevor Havlovic- East Butler

Bergan Hofer- Fremont

Jonah Housh- Lincoln North Star

Vernon Johnson- Omaha North

Kohlton Ketzer- Grand Island

Bryson Krull- North Platte

Dylan Kucera- Fremont Bergan

Grant Kwapnioski- Elkhorn

Wyatt Liewer- O’Neill

Alex Lindsay- Pierce

Grant Matthies- Creighton Prep

Zion Perry- Lincoln High

Carson Pilkington- Elkhorn South

Kooper Reece- Valentine

Andrew Reiner- Omaha Burke

Milton Sargbah- Omaha North

Ryan Schommer- Norfolk

DJ Stephen- Valentine

Jesse Sullivan- Boone Central

Marcus Vaughn-Jones- Creighton Prep

Nolan Viergutz- Columbus Lakeview

Jacob Wageman- Bennington

Evan Welsh- Wahoo Neumann

COACHES

Mike Huffman – Head Coach Bellevue West

Andrew Christensen – Asst. Coach Fort Calhoun

Tim Williams – Asst. Coach Waverly

Dan Krajicek – Asst. Coach Yutan

Ted Hennings – Asst. Coach Creighton Prep

Mike Pokorski – Asst. Coach Bellevue West

2018 SOUTH TEAM

Dashwan Bates- Boys Town

Drew Bessey- Palmyra

Jaden Cover- Millard West

Tijah Davis- Boys Town

Connor Fee- Gretna

Jackson Gilbert- Bellevue East

Jackson Gordon- Omaha Skutt

Jalen Harris- Omaha Central

Hunter Hays- McCook

Spencer Hays- Douglas County West

A.J. Johnson- Millard West

Jacob Johnson- Fairbury

Joey Johnson- Gretna

Brett Kaiser- Kearney Catholic

Wyatt Kee- Gibbon

Masry Mapieu- York

Matt Masker-Kearney Catholic

Noah McCashland- Lincoln Pius X

Noah Menses- Plattsmouth

Zack Muff- Crete

Nathan Murray- Kearney

Cal Naber- Aurora

Simone Otte- York

Dylan Plautz- Omaha Westside

Garret Schardt- BDS

Zack Schlager- McCook

Caleb Schwiegart-Omaha Westside

Bryce Stai- Norris

Isaiah Stalbird- Kearney

Dan Sunderman- Millard South

Bronson Titus- Holdrege

Adam Wasserman- Fairbury

Jonah Weyand- Crete

Gus Woeppel- Norris

COACHES

Kyle Peterson – Head Coach Aurora

Reed Manstedt – Asst. Coach Crete

Rashawn Harvey – Asst. Coach Kearney Catholic

Ryan Kearney – Asst. Coach Lincoln Pius X

Wade Miller – Asst. Coach Seward

Tim Elge – Asst. Coach Aurora

