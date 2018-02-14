Five Lincoln Area Football Players, Two Coaches To Participate In Shrine Bowl

The 60th annual Shrine Bowl football game will be played June 2nd at Nebraska-Kearney’s Foster Field. Lincoln area players participating in the game include Jonah Housh of North Star and Zion Perry of Lincoln High for the North Squad. Waverly’s Tim Williams is the North team assistant coach. The South team will also feature Noah McCashland of Pius X, Bryce Stai and Gus Woeppel of Norris. Pius X’s Ryan Kearney will be an assistant coach for the South.
Here are the rosters:
2018 NORTH TEAM
Moses Bryant-Elkhorn South
Brian Covarrubias- Grand Island
Darnel Davis- Omaha Burke
Joe Dolincheck- Bellevue West
Brandon Eastlack- Millard North
Dylan Egr- Wahoo
Colton Feist- Yutan
AJ Forbes- Bellevue West
Dylan Gentrup- Boone Central
Drake Gilliland- Mitchell
Coby Haas- Sidney
Riley Harms- Fremont
Trevor Havlovic- East Butler
Bergan Hofer- Fremont
Jonah Housh- Lincoln North Star
Vernon Johnson- Omaha North
Kohlton Ketzer- Grand Island
Bryson Krull- North Platte
Dylan Kucera- Fremont Bergan
Grant Kwapnioski- Elkhorn
Wyatt Liewer- O’Neill
Alex Lindsay- Pierce
Grant Matthies- Creighton Prep
Zion Perry- Lincoln High
Carson Pilkington- Elkhorn South
Kooper Reece- Valentine
Andrew Reiner- Omaha Burke
Milton Sargbah- Omaha North
Ryan Schommer- Norfolk
DJ Stephen- Valentine
Jesse Sullivan- Boone Central
Marcus Vaughn-Jones- Creighton Prep
Nolan Viergutz- Columbus Lakeview
Jacob Wageman- Bennington
Evan Welsh- Wahoo Neumann
COACHES
Mike Huffman – Head Coach Bellevue West
Andrew Christensen – Asst. Coach Fort Calhoun
Tim Williams – Asst. Coach Waverly
Dan Krajicek – Asst. Coach Yutan
Ted Hennings – Asst. Coach Creighton Prep
Mike Pokorski – Asst. Coach Bellevue West
2018 SOUTH TEAM
Dashwan Bates- Boys Town
Drew Bessey- Palmyra
Jaden Cover- Millard West
Tijah Davis- Boys Town
Connor Fee- Gretna
Jackson Gilbert- Bellevue East
Jackson Gordon- Omaha Skutt
Jalen Harris- Omaha Central
Hunter Hays- McCook
Spencer Hays- Douglas County West
A.J. Johnson- Millard West
Jacob Johnson- Fairbury
Joey Johnson- Gretna
Brett Kaiser- Kearney Catholic
Wyatt Kee- Gibbon
Masry Mapieu- York
Matt Masker-Kearney Catholic
Noah McCashland- Lincoln Pius X
Noah Menses- Plattsmouth
Zack Muff- Crete
Nathan Murray- Kearney
Cal Naber- Aurora
Simone Otte- York
Dylan Plautz- Omaha Westside
Garret Schardt- BDS
Zack Schlager- McCook
Caleb Schwiegart-Omaha Westside
Bryce Stai- Norris
Isaiah Stalbird- Kearney
Dan Sunderman- Millard South
Bronson Titus- Holdrege
Adam Wasserman- Fairbury
Jonah Weyand- Crete
Gus Woeppel- Norris
COACHES
Kyle Peterson – Head Coach Aurora
Reed Manstedt – Asst. Coach Crete
Rashawn Harvey – Asst. Coach Kearney Catholic
Ryan Kearney – Asst. Coach Lincoln Pius X
Wade Miller – Asst. Coach Seward
Tim Elge – Asst. Coach Aurora