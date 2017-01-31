Five Teens Arrested Connected To Overnight Robberies

Lincoln Police said there is a possible connection between two robberies and a crash early Tuesday morning, and five people have been arrested by authorities.

It began around midnight when police said a woman was shot with a pellet gun during a robbery in south Lincoln. According to Lincoln Police, officers were called to 27th and Garfield after the victim reported seeing a man going through her car.

After the woman called police, she went outside to confront the man. Police said words were exchanged and as she went back inside, the man asked her if she wanted to get shot. Police said the man shot the woman in the back with a pellet gun. The woman has multiple, but minor red marks on her back.

The suspect left in a small black car. Police believe this may have been connected to a second robbery in southeast Lincoln that ended with five arrests.

LPD said the second robbery happened at Summit Falls Apartment Complex near 84th and Highway 2, before 1:30 a.m Tuesday. A woman reported pulling up to her mailbox when a man got into her car. She handed over her purse and the man left in a small black car.

Police said a weapon was shown during the robbery, but no shots were fired.

Soon after, officers first stopped the suspects’ small black car at 84th and Amber Hill Road. The car took off, and eventually crashed at 78th Street.

Lincoln Police said the car hit a tree and rolled onto its side.

Officers said the people in the car had just minor injuries, and all five were arrested by authorities. Damion Scott Jr., 19, was charged with robbery, fleeing to avoid arrest, DUI, MIP, driving under suspension, and willful reckless driving. Deante Mullen, 18, was lodged for robbery, and Justin Smith, 19, Patrick McGhee, 22, William J.R. Cole, 19, were charged with accessory to a felony.

A pellet gun and the victim’s purse were located in the vehicle.