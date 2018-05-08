Fixing Nebraska’s Tax System Will Take Eight Seconds…..Once We Take The Time

by Charlie Brogan

(Note: This article contains the opinions of the author)

Eight seconds can be an eternity. Just ask any rodeo bull rider. Eight seconds is the time that the rider must stay atop the angry, bucking animal, holding on to the rope while not touching it or themselves with their free hand. Success requires a complex set of skills along with large doses of faith and self confidence. Once accomplished, most riders will tell you that the experience provides both the exhilaration of success and greater self-confidence from that point on. First, however, that one simple step must be accomplished: Stay on for eight seconds.

Nebraska’s property taxes are also both complex and simple. They depend on complex mathematical formulas, the opinions of appraisers, and on levies that are often politically controversial. They’re simple, however, because most people who pay them believe they’re too high.

The state’s tax system has, for over 50 years, been based on a hypothetical system known as the “Three Legged Stool”. It assumes that Property, Sales and Income taxes will each provide approximately one third of the total cost of operating State and Local government.

Sales and income taxes are reserved as the main method to pay for State Government operations. Property taxes, plus fees, grants, and a sharply limited dose of local Sales and Occupation taxes, are expected to pay for the operation of Nebraska’s counties, cities, schools, and some regional government operations such as natural resources districts and community colleges.

Property taxes have generated the most complaints recently. Numerous groups and individuals, many but not all of them involved in agriculture, have complained about the rapid rise in local property tax bills. Governor Pete Ricketts and many members of the Legislature have said frequently that lowering property taxes is the single most important issue on the minds of constituents.

KFOR News wanted to find out just how even, or uneven, the three legged stool is. The total amounts of Income and Sales taxes paid by Nebraska residents are relatively easy to determine because they’re collected and reported monthly by the State Department of Revenue. Accurate and generally accepted statistics on property taxes, however, are more difficult to gather.

Property tax bills itemize for taxpayers the amounts they are contributing to each local unit of Government. Most taxpayers help pay for the operation of their local schools, Community College, Fire Department, and lower profile agencies such as weed control, natural resources district and educational service unit. The total amount that each agency receives, however, is not completely furnished through clear-cut, easily trackable payments by local taxpayers, so its sources are harder to nail down.

Some property taxes in Nebraska generate payments from the property tax credit relief fund, which is operated by the State. Those funds are raised through sales and income taxes. The Homestead Exemption is another example of local property taxes paid by the State.

Those funds create a difference between taxes levied and taxes paid by individuals. Each year, on February 1, the State Department of Revenue publishes another contributor to the difference: A list of properties against which delinquent property taxes are owed. The 2018 list includes just over 25,000 properties with nearly $29,300,000 in unpaid property taxes. Delinquent taxes, homestead exemptions, and amounts paid out by the property tax credit fund account for much of the difference between “taxes levied” and “taxes paid”.

The single clearing house to which all property valuations and levies are reported is the State Department of Revenue. We asked Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton to furnish an amount that would illustrate the current length of each “leg” of the three-legged stool. He provided U.S. Census Bureau data on total taxes paid within the State, with 2015 as the latest year for which the total of taxes paid by individual taxpayers is available. The result:

Property Tax (35.67%) $ 3,318,046,000

Sales Tax (29.79%) $ 2,770,911,000

Income Tax (27.78%) $ 2,584,059,000

Other Tax (6.76%) $ 628,324,000

Total Tax (100.00%) $ 9,301,340,000

“Other taxes” range from Inheritance and Documentary Stamp Taxes to Severance and Occupation Taxes.

As far as property taxes levied, the figures are available for all years up to the current one. The Revenue Department figures show $3.8 Billion in taxes were levied in our example year, 2015, but only $3.3 million were reported by the Census Bureau as paid by individuals. The amount levied rose to $3.9 Billion in 2016, and $4.1 Billion in 2017.

The total levied in rural counties is the source of much of the current conflict, since agricultural levies have risen much faster than those for other types of property. Some of those testifying, in recent hearings and in debate on the floor of the legislature, have claimed that some farmers and ranchers are paying as much as 20% of their gross revenue in property taxes.

THE (WAY TOO) SIMPLE ANSWER:

If an ideal 3 legged stool had been created by Nebraska’s total tax collections, it would have looked like this in our sample year of 2015:

1.) Subtracting “other taxes” from the total required to fund all Government operations would leave a total of $8,673,016,000 to be collected equally through Income, Sales, and Property taxes.

2.) In 2015, each source, ideally, would have contributed $2,891,005,333.

3.) Using the actual figures from above, requiring equal contributions from all three sources, sales tax collections would have remained relatively unchanged, income tax collections would have risen slightly, and property tax collections would have been cut by $427,040,667, or 12.9%.

Numerous factors, of course, stand in the way of changing tax rates based solely on the above. Simply hacking away at rates considered too high or quickly adding to a rate coming up too low would create chaos. First, property values change each year. Annual adjustments of the magnitude required to create exactly equal “legs” of the stool would be unwieldy and become a moving target. Also, political realities shape the plans, desires and rhetoric of many parties involved.

A recently called-off citizen initiative petition drive would have required the State to refund half of all local property taxes paid for the support of schools. Since schools make up an estimated 60% of many local property tax bills, the measure would have added an estimated $1.1 BIllion to the state’s annual expenses, or about twice the reduction indicated by the calculations above. Again, however, it just isn’t that simple.

Governor Pete Ricketts and many other State Government and Business leaders have called for a decrease rather than an increase in the Income Tax. A discussion would also be required to determine whether to cut the Corporate or Individual Income Tax rates, and by how much.

Attempts have also been made to repeal the State’s inheritance tax, one of the “Other” taxes that help to hold down the amount of Property taxes levied. Since the inheritance tax is collected and retained by counties, however, its repeal would leave gaps of varying sizes in those budgets. In Lancaster County, for example, the inheritance tax is placed into the General Fund and provides an amount roughly equal to the County Attorney’s annual budget, according to County Budget Director Dennis Meyer.

Another participant whose presence would be required at the table when talking about reducing property taxes would be “TEEOSA” (pronounced tee-OH-suh), an acronym used to describe the much-maligned formula by which State Aid to schools is distributed. Often the whipping boy in Legislative arguments, TEEOSA is considered to be one of the culprits in the property tax debate. Several years of record high crop prices recently created rapid rises in agricultural land values. Because of the TEEOSA formula, many rural School Districts suddenly looked “richer”, quickly reducing or eliminating their State Aid to Schools and forcing school boards to raise greater percentages of their operating funds from their local patrons.

Simply laying out the information above is not difficult, using publicly available data. Agreeing on whether it is correct, fixing imbalances, and agreeing on the path to tax fairness, has so far proven to be the eight second ride Lawmakers have been unable to manage.

IS IT EVEN THE GOAL?

Even though the “Three Legged Stool” concept is often invoked, during Legislative debate and elsewhere, it has its detractors.

“The idea of a 3 legged stool is a fiction” according to Senator Paul Schumacher of Columbus. “It is not a policy or a strategy. It only exists in the realm of political chatter.”

Senator Tom Briese of Albion, the sponsor of one of the major tax reform bills considered in the past session of the Legislature, used it to suggest that the information above understates the problem. “I consider the imbalance in the three legged stool to be more severe than your numbers would suggest” he said, adding “we collect roughly 70% more in property taxes than state, local and motor vehicle sales taxes, and roughly 50% more in property taxes than corporate and individual income taxes.” (See Census Bureau Figures Above)

Senator Jim Smith of Papillion, the Chairman of the Revenue Committee and sponsor of another of the session’s much discussed but not adopted plans, implies that the value of the three legged stool theory varies according to who evaluates it.

“The concept of a three-legged stool is a convenient analogy for those that are focused entirely on property tax relief, even if it means increasing other taxes and damaging the business climate in our state.” Smith added that there is “no other basis for suggesting or expecting that revenues from sales taxes, income taxes and property taxes should be equal, especially since the two former taxes are collected by the State and the latter tax is collected by the counties.”

Smith also said that simple mathematical equalization would do little to solve what he considers the basic problem. “Equalizing or balancing the three buckets of tax revenues will do nothing to reduce spending and will only serve to shift taxes from one group of taxpayers to another.”

Senator Tom Brewer of Gordon, who led the attempt to call a special session of the Legislature to deal with property taxes, is a believer in the theory but adds “One of the legs (Property Tax) is too long.” Brewer also cautioned against counting on mathematical cuts to equalize the three sources. “Many simply want the excess cut off and the leg shortened (limiting how much can be assessed and levied in property tax). The political reality is this will NEVER happen.”

When looking for answers, each craftsman has a different suggestion for remodeling the three legged stool.

Senator Lydia Brasch of Bancroft wants spending cuts at the local level rather than more state subsidies to offset city, county and sub-division spending. “We need to rethink and shrink government and truly proportion our tax asking to the reality of our population, our tax base and state of economy.”

Senator Paul Schumacher is also not a fan of State payments or subsidies to offset local property taxes, such as those sought in the recently called-off Property Tax initiative. “It would be taxation without representation for state taxpayers who can not vote in a local election to have to pick up the tab for local spending decisions made by officials they had no hand in electing. Local government should not have the state’s checkbook.”

Senator Jim Smith favors a balanced approach using several tactics, much like those included in his bill, which was introduced in cooperation with and heavily promoted by the Governor’s Office. “Controlling spending, reducing the overall tax burden and making wise and responsible pro-growth tax policy is the best path forward for Nebraska.”

Lack of a voice in major spending decisions, including those of schools in their own local area, is also considered a problem by some rural taxpayers. “I have farm ground in four different school districts” said Senator Kurt Friesen of Henderson, “but I only get to vote on spending in one of them.”

The degree of the problem faced by farmers and ranchers is also disputed by some. Senator Schumacher points to several advantages not volunteered by agricultural interests when lamenting their tax burden. “The agricultural land class currently receives a 25% valuation discount funded by the non-agricultural property taxpayers in a local district.” He also pointed to rises during the past decade in the amount of an estate that escapes taxation allowing heirs, many from out of state, to inherit farms and sell them. He complains that many bank the money in states besides Nebraska where they reside.

Many City and County Government officials point fingers back at the Legislature and numerous State Agencies that mandate spending on various services, practices or reports.

Schumacher added that we should be taking a hard look at “the sinful amount of special tax deals, perks, exemptions, and incentives which reduce the income and sales taxes paid by the select groups.”

Another often mentioned concept is that “Nebraska has the 5th highest property taxes in the country because the State doesn’t spend near enough for K-12 education.” Senator Tom Brewer said “We are almost dead last in the country. 48 other States appropriate more sales and income tax revenue for K-12 education than Nebraska does.” Brewer suggests that the Legislature allocating more funding for Public Education would reduce the need for local units of Government to charge ever increasing property taxes.

Not mentioned by any of those commenting for this article is the idea that a qualified economist or fiscal organization, with no discernible political affiliation or tie to any group in the State, be hired to conduct a study of the State’s total revenue needs and the method for allocating and collecting those taxes that would be fairest to all. The State routinely hires outside experts and consultants to evaluate problems. Several studies of the prison system have been conducted by nationally recognized Correctional oganizations.

Neither was there any mention of simply placing a limit on how much the tax bill for any parcel of land can increase or decrease in a single year. A limit of 5% change up or down annually, for example, would have avoided the double digit rises in taxes levied on agricultural land in recent years. Placing daily limits on the movement of agricultural commodity prices, for example, has helped to stabilize those markets.

Amending the TEEOSA formula to limit the appearance of “instant enrichment” of school districts such as that caused in recent years by temporarily high crop prices and land values might also help limit changes. Although land valuations are going down grudgingly, according to a newly issued report, they have remained sharply higher than justified long after the momentary boom in crop prices.

Also absent from the discussion was any suggestion of a ban on parochialism and sentiment among taxpayers themselves. No Senators or other officials complained about the instant rise in blood pressure experienced at the mere mention of cutting the number of school districts or county extension offices, but most acknowledge it occurs. No officials suggested re-structuring entities such as schools and Counties, like congressional Districts, to require that each contain minimum populations for efficiency’s sake. Exceptions would be needed, of course, for those whose travel times would cause genuine hardships.

None of those commenting suggested greatly enhanced use of video conferencing in schools so that, even in those smaller towns forced to maintain their own “smaller than minimum” local schools, each teacher would address a minimum number of students in each class taught. Doing so could promote more “teacher sharing” to reduce the payrolls of each participating school.

No Senator or State leader commenting for this article pointed out that the University of Nebraska has a complete online High School. None suggested that perhaps greater use of it could eliminate the need for some of the smallest schools all together. If enough students opted for an online high school education rapidly growing communities like Lincoln might be able to avoid building additional schools.

Likewise, no one questioned the boundary lines of statewide governmental bodies such as Natural Resources Districts. None asked whether increasing their sizes slightly could cut administrative expenses without significantly harming the industry or activity they regulate.

Also not heard was a “bulk space” proposal for Government offices. No one suggested maximizing the co-working space concept, used in facilities like FUSE and TURBINE FLATS in Lincoln, with a goal of eliminating the need for as many government-owned or leased floors of buildings as possible.

There has been no recent public discussion of turning parts of Interstate 80 into a toll road. Doing so, it could be argued, could help raise additional funds for maintenance, repair, and regulation of the busy roadway. Also, it could be argued that one or more toll booths would allow the state to collect a portion of the cost of Interstate construction and maintenance from those who travel through the State without filling up with gas or stopping to eat or spend the night.

Some would argue, of course, that charging a toll would cause truckers and travelers to avoid Nebraska. That argument would lose impact quickly, however, once it was pointed out that, when driving to the East Coast on I-80, one will pay tolls through several busy states, beginning with Indiana.

The argument of hardship for those least able to pay, such as those earning minimum wage or on fixed incomes, would suggest that tolls be charged only in places where a readily available alternate route such as Highway 30 or 34 exists within reasonable proximity. Or, could be mitigated by the distribution of passes, such as New Jersey’s “EZ PASS” to those in income categories judged unable to pay.

Also unmentioned was the possibility of tapping the budget cutting experience already existing within agencies funded by taxpayers of the State and applying it in other agencies. The University of Nebraska has been on a quest to cut $30 Million per year from its fixed overhead, and from all indications is making significant progress. Perhaps its methods of studying costs, its system of committees, and a list of the types of reductions found would be helpful to other agencies.

Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler’s “Taking Charge” budget process might also be helpful. After surveying citizens for their preferences, the Taking Charge system actually places individual expenses or activities of agencies on a priority list which clearly indicates which will or will not be funded, depending on revenues. It also allows the public to rank the importance they place on individual government services.

Also ripe for exploration is the millions of dollars spent, by all divisions of State and Local government, for the publication of legally required notices in Newspapers. (FULL DISCLOSURE: This article is originating in the Newsroom of a company that owns and operates radio stations, but is not aimed competitively.) Newspaper subscriptions have fallen to an all-time low and, even though still major methods of communication in smaller communities, newspapers in general reach the smallest number of people and households in generations. One website (ie. “NebraskaLegalNotices.gov”) could be used for the posting of all State and Local Legal Notices. Menu categories would allow those interested to quickly and easily find notices of interest or importance to them, and technology would allow flagging not possible in newspapers. (ie. Receiving a text message from the system if a legal notice is filed in an area of particular interest).

Technology also exists to easily and reliably create proof of publication of online legal notices. The system would cost money to operate, of course, but would likely cost far less than the current situation in which each Local Unit of Government budgets and places its own notices of meetings, agenda, minutes and proceedings. It also would reach far more people than currently reached by Newspapers. The notices could also be viewed by low income people free of charge, since most libraries offer free public internet service. The single source website would allow everyone to check all legal notices on a daily basis, if desired, without the difficulty of combing through the pages of multiple newspapers. Basic research would allow the Legislature to determine the total amount of Legal Notice advertising purchased currently, comparing it to the cost of maintaining “NebraskaLegalNotices.gov”, and provide a basis for a decision that might save millions of dollars in tax payments each year.

The residents of Nebraska are smart and resourceful. Public Hearings held in key locations across the State, or an online “call for efficiencies”, could yield additional suggestions on cutting spending at all levels of Government. Although public hearings were held in the Legislature on each of the key tax plans, they were not open forums. They were limited to comment on the specifics on the particular bills. If hearings were called specifically for the open ended purpose of asking Nebraskans for their best suggestions, and if each of those suggestions were honestly and thoughtfully considered by all parties, there is a good chance that usable ideas would emerge.

Further incentive would be created if rewards were offered for productive suggestions. Businesses routinely grant a percentage of savings to employees who suggest workable cost cutting or efficiency boosting ideas.

Nebraska’s tax system has been the subject of harsh criticism for as long as it has been in existence. All but a few citizens agree that taxes must be collected to pay for the operation of needed government services and regulation. Without basic agreement on the proportions to be contributed by each type of tax, until greater unity is developed on the types and levels of services agencies of government should provide, an honest study of possible efficiencies, and mistrust or political opponents is replaced by a sense that all are working together for the common good, it is likely that the three legged stool will remain more like the back of a four legged rodeo bull.