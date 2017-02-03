Flag Controversy At North Star High School

A teachable moment Wednesday in a Spanish class at North Star High School. Among flags hanging in the classroom, a student hung a Mexican flag on the same flag pole as the American flag. The teacher discussed respecting the American flag, proper flag etiquette and patriotism, and removed the Mexican flag. A student upset by it all Tweeted a photograph, along with concerns.

Unfortunately, misleading versions of the Tweet were forwarded on social media and LPS is now handling inappropriate responses.

 

