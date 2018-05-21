Flags At Half Staff By Dale Johnson | May 21, 2018 @ 7:50 AM Keep flying your flag at half staff. Governor Ricketts echoes the national call for lowering flags to honor the 10 victims of the Santa Fe, Texas, school shooting. Flags should be flown at half staff until sunset Tuesday. SHARE RELATED CONTENT UNMC On Ebola Patient Alert PWBA Tour To Make Lincoln Stop In 2019 Men Exchange Gunfire Outside Of SW Lincoln Home Early Morning Crash Injures Driver Iowa Man Sentenced For Motorcycle Death Public Pools Open May 26