Flags at Half Staff By Dale Johnson | Feb 16, 2018 @ 7:44 AM If you fly a flag, it should be at half staff. President Trump making the declaration in honor of the victims of the tragedy in Parkland, Florida. Fly your flag at half staff until sunset Monday. Related Content Only 42% of Nebraska Children Get Breakfast. Nebraska Tax Collections Beat January Projections ... NE Included in Lawsuits Challenging Cuts to Anti-T... Fischer Supports Measure to Increase Border Securi... NSAA State Wrestling Results Kelly Confirmed As Nebraska’s Next U.S. Atto...