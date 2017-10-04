Flood Watch Posted: Heavy Rain Forecast

48 hours of Heavy rain is expected, beginning Wednesday night, and the forecast has triggered a flood watch for portions of Southeast Nebraska and Southwest Iowa. In Nebraska, the Watch area includes Lincoln, plus Seward, Milford, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Crete, Wilber, Fairbury, Beatrice, Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City.

In Iowa, the area includes Including the cities of Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, and Shenandoah, beginning Thursday afternoon.

There’s an 80 percent chance of rain Wednesday night, 90 percent chance of heavy rain all day Thursday and Thursday night, an 80% chance Friday, and a 90% chance Friday night. The Flood Watch period will be in effect from Thursday Noon through 5:00 A.M. Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service says the entire area could receive 2 to 4 inches of rain over the period, which may result in flooding of low lying areas, rivers and streams. Rainfall over the last 48 hours has averaged three quarters to two and a half inches in some areas, leading meteorologists to warn the soil may already be saturated in some locations. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.