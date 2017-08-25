FOOTBALL: Southwest Offense Explodes In Rout of Papillion-LaVista

Experience and depth paid off for Lincoln Southwest on Thursday night.

The Silver Hawks rattled off 35 straight points and held off Papillion-LaVista from coming back late, as LSW won 69-34 in the high school football opener at Seacrest Field.

Early on, the game had the makings of being a shootout. Papio scored on their second drive of the game on a 39-yard run from junior quarterback Conner Barnett. Then Southwest responded with Anthony Banderas’ 57-yard touchdown run, before the Monarchs countered with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Ashby to Jaden Collins.

Running back Caden McCormack then tied the game at 14 late in the first quarter, scoring Southwest’s second touchdown on a 49-yard run.

The Silver Hawks used their defense to hold down the Monarch ground game on the next possession. A 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jakob Ahlschwede to Justin Holm with 8:56 left in the second quarter put Southwest up for good, 21-14.

As Papio tried to muster some offense, Southwest’s momentum on defense picked up, including a 51-yard interception for a touchdown by Brett Lenners and a 13-yard touchdown run from Banderas put the Silver Hawks up 35-14 at halftime.

Ahlschwede, a 6-5, 190 pound senior quarterback, broke free on the first play from scrimmage in the second half and scored on a 66-yard run. He then added a 71-yard scoring run, which later expanded Southwest’s lead to 56-21. Offensively, the Silver Hawks had 485 yards of offense, 107 of that was passing.

Running back Jacob Buckner scored two touchdowns and Dru Sovereign added the final scoring strike of the night for Southwest (1-0).

Papilion-LaVista (0-1) managed some more offense in the second half, catching two more touchdown passes from 36 and 30 yards respectively. He had 153 receiving yards on the night.

Jerome Barnes, billed as one of the top running backs in the state, scored for the Monarchs late in the game, running the ball 21 times for 107 yards.