Former Husker RB Ahman Green Jailed On Child Abuse Claim
By Jeff Motz
|
Jun 26, 2017 @ 1:14 PM
Ahman Green (Courtesy of Brown County, Wisconsin Jail)

Former Nebraska football running back Ahman Green is in jail in Brown County, Wisconsin, on suspicion of child abuse.

Online records show Green was booked into the jail Monday on a possible charge of child abuse-intentionally causing harm for an incident that occurred late Sunday night.  No other details were available.

Lammi Sports Management, which has handled Green’s appearances, had no immediate comment.

The 40-year-old Green was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 2014. He is the team’s all-time leading rusher and a four-time Pro Bowl pick.

Green starred at Nebraska, then spent the first two seasons of his 12-year NFL career in Seattle. He played for Houston in 2007-08, but spent most of his career in Green Bay, his last season coming in 2009.