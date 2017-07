Former Nebraska swimming coach Cal Bentz has died. He was 84-years-old.

The Omaha World Herald reports that Bentz had been battling bone cancer. Bentz coached 15 Big 8 Men’s championship teams, while the women won six conference titles in his 22 years at Nebraska.

Before that, Bentz coached at Omaha Westside where he had 12 state championship boys teams and 3 girls state champions.