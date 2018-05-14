Former Huskers, Team USA Gearing Up For New FIVB Volleyball Nations League

Three former Nebraska volleyball players will be part of the U.S. Women’s National Team that will compete in the inaugural FIVB Volleyball Nations League this week at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Two-time Olympic medalist Jordan Larson, as well as Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes are part of the 14-player roster. Larson will serve as captain for the Americans.

Team USA, ranked second in the world, will host No. 22 Poland on Tuesday, May 15, followed by No. 12 Turkey on May 16 and No. 7 Italy on May 17. All three USA matches are scheduled for 7 p.m. (CT) after the conclusion of the non-USA match at 5 p.m.

Match tickets for the FIVB Nations League are available by clicking here. All session ticket prices are $36, $66 and $96. Single session tickets range from $15-$35 depending on the section. The clear-bag policy will be in effect.

The FIVB Volleyball Nations League is in its first year replacing the long-standing FIVB World Grand Prix. The Volleyball Nations League has five consecutive weeks of preliminary round matches where 16 teams play in one of four round-robin pools each week around the world. Following their stop in Lincoln, Team USA will continue league action in Japan (May 22-24), Thailand (May 29-31), China (June 5-7) and Argentina (June 12-14).

The U.S. Women are familiar with the Lincoln community. The Americans hosted and won the 2016 NORCECA Olympic Qualification Tournament, an event played at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The U.S. defeated Dominican Republic on the final night of the event with over 10,000 fans in attendance. With that victory, the U.S. qualified for the 2016 Olympic Games where it went on to win the bronze medal with a 7-1 record.

FIVB Nations League Schedule/Results (all times Central Time)

Tuesday, May 15

Turkey vs. Italy, 5 p.m.

USA vs. Poland, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16

Poland vs. Italy, 5 p.m.

USA vs. Turkey, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 17

Turkey vs. Poland, 5 p.m.

USA vs. Italy, 7 p.m.