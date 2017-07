Longtime Lincoln broadcaster Bill Wood has passed away at Tabitha Journey House. He was 90 years old. Wood was co-host of the popular Dick & Bill Morning Show on KFOR for 16 years from 1962-1978 with Dick Perry. He later had a great second career as he and his wife Marie owned and operated Bill Wood Tours for many years. The memorial service for Bill Wood will be held Monday, July 17th at 1 p.m. at Eastridge Presbyterian Church.