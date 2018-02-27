Former Lancaster County Prosecutor Sworn in as US Attorney
By Dale Johnson
|
Feb 27, 2018 @ 7:38 AM

(AP)  A former Lancaster County attorney has been sworn in as U.S. attorney for Nebraska.  The U.S. Senate confirmed Joe Kelly for the post on Feb. 15, and he took office Friday.  The 61-year-old Kelly was in his second term as Lancaster attorney when nominated for the federal post by President Donald Trump.  Kelly had previously worked as chief deputy attorney and deputy attorney in Lancaster County.  He received his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.  Kelly replaces Deborah Gilg, who became Nebraska’s first female U.S. attorney after being nominated by President Barack Obama.

 

