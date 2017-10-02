Former Lincolnite Escapes Las Vegas Shootings, LPD Chief Talks Security Ahead of Big Show

A view into the crowd for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour 2017 show at the Bob Benes farm west of Lincoln on Thu. Sept. 28, 2017. (Photo Courtesy of Rob Kelley/KX96.9)

As new information comes in on the number of people killed or injured, the shooting massacre Sunday night in Las Vegas has brought to attention of having police and security staff prepared for the worst case scenario.

In an interview Monday morning on KFOR’s sister station KX96.9, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said it’s a reminder for his officers and other security to take necessary steps of preparation for the five upcoming performances from country superstar Garth Brooks at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

He said, however, people shouldn’t worry, but be aware of their surroundings.

“I truly believe that in tragic incidents (like the one in Las Vegas), people need to be aware, have ownership in their own safety but can’t change their daily routine,” Bliemeister said.

Mitchell Bowles, formerly of Lincoln who works for a radio group in Las Vegas, was back stage at the show before the shootings happened. He was in the process of taking one of the performers to an after hours party, when shots were fired.

“It was chaotic for a little bit, but law enforcement was almost on top of it immediately,” Bowles told KX96.9.

