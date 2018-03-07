Former Nebraska Governor Thone Dies

Charles Thone, who served four terms in Congress before being elected Nebraska governor, died at his Lincoln home Wednesday afternoon.

Thone was 94-years-old.

His death was confirmed by his longtime law partner, Mark Schorr, who said Thone had been in hospice care.

Thone practiced law before being elected to Congress, serving from 1971-79.

After being elected in November 1978, Thone served as governor from 1979 to 1983.

Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator Deb Fischer released a statement Wednesday evening.

“Bruce and I mourn the loss of former Governor Charles Thone. As our state’s governor and a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, he always served Nebraska and its people to the best of his ability. Governor Thone was an exemplary public servant and dear friend to my family and to me. I join all Nebraskans in praying for Ruth and the entire Thone family.”

Thone was born in Hartington, Neb., in 1924 and served in the U.S. Army during World War II before graduating from Nebraska’s College of Law in 1950.

Services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Cornhusker Marriott in Lincoln.