Former NWU Track Star Krick Honored As Finalist For NCAA Woman Of The Year

Katie Krick, a 2017 graduate from Nebraska Wesleyan University, was one of 30 women honored Sunday (Oct. 22) at the NCAA Woman of the Year Banquet in Indianapolis, Ind.

Krick was not one of the nine finalists for the award, but was one of 10 women from Division III chosen for the top 30 who were honored at the banquet with their Division I and Division II counterparts.

She was joined in Indianapolis at the banquet by NWU head track & field coach Ted Bulling and NWU Athletic Director Ira Zeff.

Krick (Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln Pius X) graduated in May with a perfect 4.0 GPA in communications. She won two NCAA III National Championships in her senior season as the anchor of the 4×400 relay team. Krick was also the national runner-up in the 400 meters at the outdoor championships. During indoor track season, Krick earned Iowa Intercollegiate Conference MVP at the IIAC Championships and earned the NCAA Elite 90 Award at the NCAA Indoor championships.

A three-time CoSIDA Academic All-American, Krick earned 1st-Team recognition each of the past two seasons. She also earned a NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship at the conclusion of her senior season.

Krick finished her career as an 8-time NCAA All-American and 3-time NCAA National Champion. As a senior she was a 5-time IIAC Athlete of the Week and was named the NWU Senior Female Student Athlete of the Year. She won nine conference championships and was a 24-time All-Conference performer.