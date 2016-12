A former Southeast Community College geology teacher convicted of child abuse has been released from prison after serving more than 7 years. In 2009, Sanford Kaplan admitted he groped victims while they were bound and suspended from rafters in a detached garage at his Lincoln home. Before going to prison, Kaplan was also a part-time professor of geology at UNL, the boys soccer coach at Lincoln Northeast High and a youth soccer coach for the Capital Soccer Association and other organizations.