Former Silver Hawk Volleyball Star Wilkinson Receives Weekly Big East Honor
By Jeff Motz
Oct 24, 2017 @ 12:56 PM
Marysa Wilkinson (Courtesy of Creighton Athletics)

Creighton Volleyball’s Marysa Wilkinson was named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. It’s the senior’s third Defensive Player of the Week honor this fall, joining the recognition she received on Aug. 29 and Oct. 3.

A middle blocker from Lincoln Southwest, Wilkinson helped Creighton to a 2-0 week by averaging 1.57 blocks per set, in addition to 2.43 kills per set on .341 hitting.

She started the week with six blocks, including three solo stuffs, in a 3-1 win over St. John’s. Wilkinson also contributed 12 kills and two digs on .357 hitting.

The senior then added five kills and five blocks on .308 hitting in a sweep of third-place Seton Hall on Sunday.

Creighton (16-5, 9-1 BIG EAST) has now won a season-best five straight matches to reclaim first place in the BIG EAST Conference.

The Bluejays visit Providence (15-10, 4-6 BIG EAST) this weekend for matches on Friday at 6 p.m. Central and Saturday at 4 p.m. Central.

 

