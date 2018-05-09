Former Youth Leader Accused of Making Sexual Advances To Boy

A former youth leader has been accused of making sexual advances to a 12-year-old boy at a Lincoln church.

Lancaster County Court records say 22-year-old Taylor T. Martin is charged with felony attempted sexual assault and with felony intentional child abuse, no injury. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Martin, who has moved to Washington, D.C.

A court affidavit in support of an arrest warrant says the boy told a therapist that Martin had kissed him in a church bathroom in 2017 and suggested more sexual activity. Police say the boy said no and left the bathroom.

The Rev. Jim Keck is First-Plymouth’s senior minister, and he says Martin left the church voluntarily after serving for a couple of years as a paid youth group leader.