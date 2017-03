Nebraska 1st District Republican Congressman, Jeff Fortenberry, calls the House Republican version of ObamaCare “a jumping off point.” Congressman Fortenberry says knows large parts of the American Healthcare Act bill will be negotiated.

Fortenberry supports covering people with preexisting conditions and keeping children on their parent’s insurance until age 26, but he’s focused on health savings accounts which are tax-free accounts allowing Americans to put money away for a rainy day.