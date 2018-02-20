Four Killed In I-80 Accident

Authorities blame speed and slippery pavement for a collision between a pickup and a semi that killed four people on Interstate 80 tuesday morning. The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. between Waco and Utica, in the westbound lanes.

Lt. Paul Vrbka with the York County Sheriff’s Department says the three males and one female killed were from Colorado. Their names aren’t being released until relatives have been notified of the deaths.

Vrbka says the eastbound pickup went out of control and crossed the median into the westbound lanes, killing its four occupants as it collided with the semi. The big rig driver wasn’t injured.

The same storm system that brought rain, ice and snow to the Midwest and Great Plains is also blamed for fatal crashes in Kansas and Minnesota. The storm system stretched from Texas to the Great Lakes states.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 38-year-old woman died and two other people were injured late Monday in a collision on an icy highway. In Minnesota, state police say winter weather has contributed to 400 crashes and 250 spinouts, including two fatal accidents.

Two weak tornadoes have hit North Texas as part of the storm system, demolishing at least one mobile home and damaging about a dozen others in a rural area near Joshua and damaging the roofs of homes in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto. At least two people were injured.

The National Weather Service said they were EF0 tornadoes with winds ranging from 65 to 85 mph (105 to 137 kph).

The most damage was caused by the storm that struck mobile homes early Tuesday just outside Joshua, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Fort Worth. James Woolard, fire chief from nearby Godley, told the Cleburne Times-Review that a mobile home “was completely ripped apart” and neighbors had to dig a mother and her disabled daughter from the wreckage. Both were taken to a Fort Worth hospital for treatment of their injuries.

A short time later, the storm hit the southern Dallas suburb of DeSoto, damaging the homes’ roofs.

The storms occurred in advance of a strong cold front that threatened to bring wintry precipitation and freezing temperatures to parts of North Texas.