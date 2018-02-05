Four People Arrested For Connection To Burglary, Speeding

Four people have been arrested in relation to a January 11 burglary and pursuit.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that around midnight on Jan. 11, deputies tried to pull a car over for speeding near Highway 77 and Bluff Road. The car fled, and the pursuit was terminated shortly thereafter.

A partial plate was recorded for the vehicle, and an investigation got underway. Deputies were then able to recover the vehicle, along with a gun case, and ammo were located inside. A stolen handgun was later found.

Before the traffic stop, LSO said a burglary had occurred just before the pursuit on Jan. 11 in Cedar Bluffs, and the gun, the gun case, and other assorted items were taken.

A break in the case came on Feb. 1. Kahden Moore, 20, who was already in jail on district warrants, was cited for flight to avoid arrest, drug paraphernalia, and possession of a stolen firearm.

LSO said it is likely Moore was driving the vehicle on Jan. 11.

Sheriff Terry Wagner says 42-year-old Lorenzo Nunn, who is also already in jail, was cited for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Samantha Zavody, 29, and Bobby Motton III, 22, were also lodged and cited for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

LSO believes all four were involved in the burglary in Cedar Bluffs.

Further charges may be brought against the four suspects by Saunders County authorities.