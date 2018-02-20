Four People Killed In I-80 Collision
By Jeff Motz
Feb 20, 2018 @ 9:48 AM

UTICA-(AP)-Authorities say four people have died in a collision between a pickup truck and a semitrailer on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska.

The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday between the Waco and Utica exits, hampering westbound traffic.

York County Sheriff Dale Radcliff says three of those killed were male and one was female. The names of those involved and other details about the collision have not been released.

It’s unclear whether weather conditions played a role. Icy pavement played havoc with the morning commute in many parts of eastern Nebraska.

