Four Stolen Guns Recovered, After Woman Reported Her Purse Stolen

Lincoln Police recovered four stolen firearms on Sunday (July 30), after a woman reported her stolen purse was being sold on the Facebook marketplace.

It was determined the four firearms were taken in three separate burglaries and larcenies in southwest Lincoln, mainly in an area south of West “A” Street near SW 30th and SW 36th Streets.

The woman called police to report that her Michael Kors purse, which had been stolen a short time earlier, was being sold online on the Facebook marketplace. After authorities arranged to meet the sellers they took two juveniles, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, into custody, police said.

During the investigation, police officers located two stolen handguns in a vehicle belonging to one of the juveniles. It was determined the guns were stolen during recent burglaries in southwest Lincoln.

A short time later, officers obtained a search warrant for one of the juvenile’s homes, where two stolen rifles were located. One of the rifles that was located was stolen from a Nebraska State Patrol vehicle in the middle of July, police said.

The 15-year-old has been cited for four counts of possession of a stolen firearm, three counts of possession of a defaced firearm, three counts of burglary, and three counts of theft by unlawful taking. The 17-year-old has been cited for two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of possession of a defaced firearm, two counts of burglary, and one count of theft by unlawful taking. Both are in the Youth Detention Center.

Police are investigating whether the two juveniles were involved in a number of other burglaries in Lincoln in which firearms were stolen in July.