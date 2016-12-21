Frakes: Prisons Are “Making Progress, Changing Culture”

The Nebraska Department of Corrections released a report Wednesday on its reforms and initiatives of the past year. Director Scott Frakes says he is proud of the efforts of Corrections employees. Among the initiatives listed in the report are the launch of automated sentence calculation software, reforming the use of restrictive housing, providing resiliency training to staff members, expanding mental health and behavioral treatment, improving inmate health treatment, and finishing restoration of he Tecumseh State Prison after a 2015 riot. Frakes said he’s confronting the challenges of the past while working to move the agency forward and change its culture. Nebraska’s prisons have suffered from over-crowding, high staff turnover, numerous inmate assaults, and a scandal over the way sentences were calculated.