Free Husker Tickets for Veterans

First National Bank and Husker Athletics is showing its appreciation to veterans by giving away 3,000 tickets to the 2018 Red-White Husker Spring Game on Saturday April 21st at 11:00AM at Memorial Stadium. Tickets will be available only at select First National Bank locations across the area during regular branch hours on Friday and Saturday, February 9th and 10th, and Friday and Saturday, February 16th and 17th, while supplies last. In Lincoln and Beatrice, First National Bank locations are:
- 6600 S. 27th Street (SouthPointe Pavilions)
- 1501 N. 84th Street
- 1340 L Street
- 134 S 13th Street, Suite 100
- 8633 Andermatt Drive
- 2205 N. 6th Street, Beatrice
Other locations across the state:
124 W. 3rd Street, Alliance (First National Bank North Platte)
315 W. 3rd Street, Chadron (First National Bank North Platte)
2623 13th Street, Columbus
397 N. 4th Street, David City
801 E. 23rd Street, Fremont
2023 S. Locust Street, Grand Island
3802 Second Ave, Kearney
2223 Second Ave, Kearney
1500 Market Lane, Norfolk
201 E. Francis Street, North Platte (First National Bank North Platte)
1926 Broadway, Scottsbluff (First National Bank North Platte)
*Seating for veterans and active military and their families will be in the North End Zone.