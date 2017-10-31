Free Wash For Vets

Another free benefit for Veterans: All four Jet Splash Car Wash locations in Lincoln, and 3,600 around the nation, will provide free car washes to veterans and current military service personnel on Veterans Day, November 11th. They’re calling it their “Grace for Vets Free Wash Program”. Any veteran or currently enlisted member of the military can get one from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all Jet Splash locations. For those who want the details, Veterans will be given a $9 wash. It includes a hand prep, hand towel finish, bug free guarantee, and free vacuums.

To learn more, visit http://www.jetsplash.com or call (402) 420-7760. To obtain more information about Grace for Vets, visit www.graceforvets.org.