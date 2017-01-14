Friday Area High School Basketball Scores For 1/13

Check out to see how your favorite local team did on Friday night.

Boys

Lincoln East 59, Lincoln Northeast 57

Fremont 46, Lincoln Southwest 44

Kearney 66, Lincoln Southeast 41

Norfolk 59, Lincoln North Star 40

Omaha Benson 71, Lincoln High 67

Lincoln Pius X 52, Elkhorn 43

Bennington 54, Waverly 42

Elkhorn South 57, Norris 35

Lincoln Lutheran 52, Wilber-Clatonia 35

Columbus Scotus 74, Lincoln Christian 64

Raymond Central 50, Ashland-Greenwood 36

Yutan 74, Malcolm 40

Bellevue West 73, North Platte 43

Grand Island 56, Columbus 46

Omaha Creighton Prep 71, Omaha Westside 57

Millard North 57, Omaha Northwest 51

Millard South 58, Omaha South 47

Omaha Burke 72, Omaha Bryan 71

Papillion-LaVista 72, Millard West 54

Omaha Skutt 74, Omaha Gross 51

Omaha Roncalli 47, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 44

Platteview 75, Wahoo 59

Gretna 70, Nebraska City 22

Elmwood-Murdock 57, Conestoga 46

Crete 49, York 46

Beatrice 69, Holdrege 52

Wahoo Neumann 67, Omaha Concordia 37

Girls

Lincoln High 53, Omaha Benson 42

Lincoln Southwest 57, Fremont 41

Norfolk 46, Lincoln North Star 32

Kearney 47, Lincoln Southeast 39

Elkhorn 38, Lincoln Pius X 34

Waverly 71, Bennington 34

Lincoln Christian 70, Columbus Scotus 18

Lincoln Lutheran 74, Wilber-Clatonia 42

Elkhorn South 53, Norris 40

Raymond Central 48, Ashland-Greenwood 24

Malcolm 36, Yutan 18

Bellevue West 81, North Platte 39

Millard South 73, Omaha South 36

Millard West 41, Papillion-LaVista 40

Omaha Burke 45, Omaha Bryan 32

Omaha Northwest 60, Millard North 53