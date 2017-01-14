Friday Area High School Basketball Scores For 1/13

Check out to see how your favorite local team did on Friday night.
Boys
Lincoln East 59, Lincoln Northeast 57
Fremont 46, Lincoln Southwest 44
Kearney 66, Lincoln Southeast 41
Norfolk 59, Lincoln North Star 40
Omaha Benson 71, Lincoln High 67
Lincoln Pius X 52, Elkhorn 43
Bennington 54, Waverly 42
Elkhorn South 57, Norris 35
Lincoln Lutheran 52, Wilber-Clatonia 35
Columbus Scotus 74, Lincoln Christian 64
Raymond Central 50, Ashland-Greenwood 36
Yutan 74, Malcolm 40
Bellevue West 73, North Platte 43
Grand Island 56, Columbus 46
Omaha Creighton Prep 71, Omaha Westside 57
Millard North 57, Omaha Northwest 51
Millard South 58, Omaha South 47
Omaha Burke 72, Omaha Bryan 71
Papillion-LaVista 72, Millard West 54
Omaha Skutt 74, Omaha Gross 51
Omaha Roncalli 47, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 44
Platteview 75, Wahoo 59
Gretna 70, Nebraska City 22
Elmwood-Murdock 57, Conestoga 46
Crete 49, York 46
Beatrice 69, Holdrege 52
Wahoo Neumann 67, Omaha Concordia 37
Girls
Lincoln High 53, Omaha Benson 42
Lincoln Southwest 57, Fremont 41
Norfolk 46, Lincoln North Star 32
Kearney 47, Lincoln Southeast 39
Elkhorn 38, Lincoln Pius X 34
Waverly 71, Bennington 34
Lincoln Christian 70, Columbus Scotus 18
Lincoln Lutheran 74, Wilber-Clatonia 42
Elkhorn South 53, Norris 40
Raymond Central 48, Ashland-Greenwood 24
Malcolm 36, Yutan 18
Bellevue West 81, North Platte 39
Millard South 73, Omaha South 36
Millard West 41, Papillion-LaVista 40
Omaha Burke 45, Omaha Bryan 32
Omaha Northwest 60, Millard North 53