Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scores

Boys
Lincoln East 64, Papillion-LaVista 49
Lincoln Southeast 56, North Platte 54, OT
Millard South 58, Lincoln North Star 45
Grand Island 61, Lincoln Northeast 40
Omaha Bryan 55, Lincoln Southwest 50
Kearney 63, Lincoln High 38
EMC Tournament Finals
Bennington 64, Norris 62, 3 OT
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Omaha Concordia 46
Hastings St. Cecilia 42, Lincoln Christian 38
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Douglas County West 66, Raymond Central 55
Fort Calhoun 57, Ashland-Greenwood 48
Semifinal=
Platteview 80, Syracuse 43
Wahoo 87, Arlington 45
Other scores
Bellevue West 74, Omaha Burke 52
Columbus 53, Hastings 47
Millard North 72, Bellevue East 69
Millard West 65, Elkhorn South 59
Omaha Central 86, Omaha Benson 67
Omaha Creighton Prep 90, Omaha Northwest 42
Omaha Roncalli 60, Omaha Gross Catholic 49
Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Glenwood, Iowa 58
Papillion-LaVista South 56, Omaha North 51
Girls
Lincoln East 58, Papillion-LaVista 51
Lincoln High 44, Kearney 38
Lincoln Northeast 63, Grand Island 43
Lincoln Southeast 55, North Platte 46
Lincoln Southwest 67, Omaha Bryan 15
Millard South 68, Lincoln North Star 25
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Elkhorn 36, Waverly 21
Other scores
Bellevue West 55, Omaha Burke 50
Millard North 60, Bellevue East 28
Millard West 63, Elkhorn South 52
Omaha Central 86, Omaha Benson 67
Omaha Duchesne Academy 51, Omaha Mercy 47
Omaha Gross Catholic 64, Omaha Roncalli 48
Omaha Marian 48, Omaha Northwest 45
Omaha Skutt Catholic 48, Beatrice 38
Papillion-LaVista South 53, Omaha North 41