Friday High School Basketball Scores

Boys

Lincoln East at Grand Island

Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln North Star

Lincoln High 63, Lincoln Northeast 37-Thursday

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest

Grand Island Central Catholic at Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Lutheran at Syracuse

Gretna at Waverly

Norris at Seward

Raymond Central at Douglas County West

Malcolm at Elmwood-Murdock

Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East

Omaha Bryan at Bellevue West

Kearney at Fremont

Omaha Central at Millard North

Papillion-LaVista South at Millard South

Elkhorn South at Papillion-LaVista

Columbus at Norfolk

Centennial at Milford

Conestoga at Yutan

Omaha Brownell-Talbot at Mead

Fairbury at Crete

Beatrice at Kearney Catholic

York at Aurora

Omaha Skutt at Bennington

Auburn at Freeman

Fremont Bergan at Nebraska City Lourdes

Sterling at Pawnee City

Johnson-Brock at Tri County

Girls

Lincoln East at Grand Island

Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln North Star

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln High

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest

Grand Island Central Catholic at Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Lutheran at Syracuse

Gretna at Waverly

Norris at Seward

Raymond Central at Douglas County West

Malcolm at Elmwood-Murdock

Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East

Omaha Bryan at Bellevue West

Kearney at Fremont

Omaha Central at Millard North

Papillion-LaVista South at Millard South

Elkhorn South at Papillion-LaVista

Columbus at Norfolk

Centennial at Milford

Conestoga at Yutan

Omaha Brownell-Talbot at Mead

Fairbury at Crete

Beatrice at Kearney Catholic

York at Aurora

Omaha Skutt at Bennington

Auburn at Freeman

Fremont Bergan at Nebraska City Lourdes

Sterling at Pawnee City

Johnson-Brock at Tri County