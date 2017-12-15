Friday High School Basketball Scores

Boys
Lincoln East at Grand Island
Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln North Star
Lincoln High 63, Lincoln Northeast 37-Thursday
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest
Grand Island Central Catholic at Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Lutheran at Syracuse
Gretna at Waverly
Norris at Seward
Raymond Central at Douglas County West
Malcolm at Elmwood-Murdock
Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East
Omaha Bryan at Bellevue West
Kearney at Fremont
Omaha Central at Millard North
Papillion-LaVista South at Millard South
Elkhorn South at Papillion-LaVista
Columbus at Norfolk
Centennial at Milford
Conestoga at Yutan
Omaha Brownell-Talbot at Mead
Fairbury at Crete
Beatrice at Kearney Catholic
York at Aurora
Omaha Skutt at Bennington
Auburn at Freeman
Fremont Bergan at Nebraska City Lourdes
Sterling at Pawnee City
Johnson-Brock at Tri County
Girls
Lincoln East at Grand Island
Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln High
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest
Grand Island Central Catholic at Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Lutheran at Syracuse
Gretna at Waverly
Norris at Seward
Raymond Central at Douglas County West
Malcolm at Elmwood-Murdock
Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East
Omaha Bryan at Bellevue West
Kearney at Fremont
Omaha Central at Millard North
Papillion-LaVista South at Millard South
Elkhorn South at Papillion-LaVista
Columbus at Norfolk
Centennial at Milford
Conestoga at Yutan
Omaha Brownell-Talbot at Mead
Fairbury at Crete
Beatrice at Kearney Catholic
York at Aurora
Omaha Skutt at Bennington
Auburn at Freeman
Fremont Bergan at Nebraska City Lourdes
Sterling at Pawnee City
Johnson-Brock at Tri County