A single vehicle crash in southeastern Lancaster County just after 7am Friday morning claims the life of a 22-year-old Hickman man.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Benjamin Krueger died at the scene of the crash along Highway 43 north of Gage Road. A pickup truck driven by Krueger left the road heading south on Highway 43, went airborne and rolled several times.

Krueger was found dead at the scene.

Investigators say Krueger was not wearing a seatbelt.