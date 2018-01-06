Friday Night Boys and Girls Basketball Scores

Boys
Lincoln East 74, Lincoln Northeast 42
Lincoln High 74, Grand Island 66, OT
Lincoln Pius X 78, Omaha Northwest 44
Omaha Concordia 68, Lincoln Lutheran 65, 3 OT
Arlington 66, Raymond Central 62
Milford 56, Malcolm 28
Omaha Central 79, Sioux City Heelan 49
Bellevue East 70, Papillion-LaVista South 64
Kearney 73, North Platte 35
Columbus 47, Fremont 44
Blair 66, Nebraska City 27
Elkhorn 38, Plattsmouth 28
Elkhorn Mt. Michael 54, Hastings 50
Omaha Roncalli 43, Omaha Skutt 41
Gretna 60, Platteview 53
Omaha Gross 51, Ralston 43
Beatrice 56, Seward 44
Wahoo Neumann 59, Boys Town 49
Wahoo 77, Syracuse 50
Sterling 59, HTRS 56
Elmwood-Murdock 69, Johnson County Central 43
Palmyra 48, Louisville 44
Freeman 57, Pawnee City 27
Girls
Lincoln Northeast 55, Lincoln East 47
Lincoln High 57, Grand Island 25
Lincoln Pius X 56, Omaha Northwest 39
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Lutheran High Northeast (Norfolk) 31
Arlington 56, Raymond Central 39
Malcolm 39, Milford 37
Papillion-LaVista South 59, Bellevue East 40
Fremont 62, Columbus 44
Kearney 52, North Platte 38
Blair 45, Nebraska City 32
Elkhorn 54, Plattsmouth 16
Gretna 47, Platteview 38
Omaha Gross 60, Ralston 42
Seward 58, Beatrice 47
Wahoo 53, Syracuse 38