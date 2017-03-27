Front Line Workers Blame “Soft” Treatment On Unruly Prisoners

The World Herald is reporting that front-line workers in Nebraska prisons blame “soft” treatment of unruly inmates and constant staff turnover for recent disturbances at the Tecumseh State Prison. Officers point to reduced use of solitary confinement when inmates misbehave.

A Lincoln Correctional Center officer reportedly said the alternative punishment of confining an inmate to his cell isn’t much of a penalty because inmates can watch television and eat snacks in their cells. Over the last 2 years, 4 inmates and been killed in violent disturbances at the Tecumseh prison.