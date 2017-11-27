Frost: “It’s Not About Me”

Central Florida head coach Scott Frost waves to fans as he takes the field before an NCAA college football game against South Florida, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Scott Frost is the subject of intense speculation in every corner of Nebraska. The former Husker Football star and Wood River native, who currently coaches the undefeated Central Florida University football team, is widely rumored as the successor to recently-fired Mike Riley.

At his regular weekly press conference in Orlando, Florida Monday, Frost made it clear he will be making no announcements about his future this week.

“This shouldn’t be about me” Frost said in response to a direct question about whether he’ll leave that school. “I know the questions are going to come, but these guys have earned the right to have the conversation be about them, and the game they won Friday and the game they’re going to play this Saturday.” He deferred to his players several times during the questioning.

Frost clearly wanted to tamp down any speculation or even discussion about whether he’d be leaving Florida to take the Nebraska job.

“These guys are special. They deserve my best, I’ve said that all year. They deserve our coaching staff’s best.” He acknowledged, however, that the discussion is going on. “Every year in College Football there’s tough decisions to make, and when the time’s right we’ll make them.”

He did express admiration for, and interest in the Nebraska job. “I’d be hurt if Nebraska wasn’t interested in me. We’re undefeated and I’m from there.”

Frost and his Central Florida team are scheduled to play for their Conference Championship this coming Saturday.