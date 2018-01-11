Frost Named Bear Bryant Coach of The Year

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos (left) and new head football coach Scott Frost posing for photographers shortly after Frost's introduction news conference on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 at Memorial Stadium. (Chris Schmidt-KFOR/KLMS/Hail Varsity)

Add another award to the trophy case for new Nebraska football coach Scott Frost.

He was named the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of The Year Wednesday evening in Houston for his efforts of leading Central Florida to an undefeated season.

“It’s an honor. Obviously, he’s one of the greats,” Frost said about Bryant. “This is a team award. I’m just happy to represent the players and coaches that had such a phenomenal year.”

Frost is first since former Boise State coach Chris Petersen in 2009 with a non-Power 5 program.

This completes the awards season for Frost. In the past few weeks, Frost also claimed the Home Depot Coach of the Year, American Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year, AP Coach of the Year and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year awards.

UCF rolled past Memphis 62-55 in the American Athletic Conference Championship game, and beat Auburn 34-27 in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl to finish 13-0. UCF finished ranked No. 6 in the final AP Poll of the season, receiving four first place votes.