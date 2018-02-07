Frost’s Goal for 2018: “Get Better Day by Day”

24 scholarship football players signed along the scarlet dotted line Wednesday, and the athletic department says it has 17 confirmed walk-ons so far for the 2018 recruiting class. Scott Frost told the media in a Wednesday press conference that it was difficult balancing recruiting for the Nebraska Football team while finishing their season with the University of Central Florida, but they think they have the players they need for a successful season this Fall.

The new head coach also said his main focus wasn’t on the number of stars behind a recruit’s name, “I’m not here to win February. I’m here to win football games in the Fall.” Frost said those wins begin with the mindsets that are solidified in the Spring, “Our goal is going to be simple. It’s going to be ‘get better – day by day, to get better.’ And that means waking up every day and being better than you were the day before. Any challenge that comes in front of you, you have to conquer it and overcome it. Put your head on the pillow, and get ready to get up and do it again the next day.”

Frost said there were some ‘glaring’ needs recruiting-wise, especially when trying to build on top of a team that went 4-8 last season. Some of those needs look to be fulfilled so far by the recruiting his team did the past two months. Frost said they really wanted a young quarterback, some defensive backs and receivers, but were mainly looking for athletes who could complete their ideal team. “One thing we didn’t want to do was make the mistake of bringing in kids that were knee-jerk reactions to fill in spots, so we’re not bringing anybody in that we don’t think can help this football team,” Frost said.

Coach Frost said his ideal team is bigger than what Nebraska has played with in previous years. He is currently working with Athletic Director Bill Moos to expand the current roster. Frost’s ideal number is 150; last year the NU roster rounded out around 135. The head coach said he won’t be heartbroken if he doesn’t get that number since it’s about what a team can do with their players, not necessarily about the amount. “The best thing Coach Osborne did with all those players was everybody practiced. It wasn’t 22 guys practicing and everybody else on their knee, holding their helmets. It was 88 guys practicing at the same time.”

Frost said he sought advice from his former head coach Tom Osborne while recruiting for the NU team. He touched on research that was conducted at the University while Osborne was at Nebraska that showed 60 percent of Nebraska football players they recruited ended up starting and playing, while that number for out-of-state players was signifitcantly lower.