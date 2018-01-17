Fundraiser Would Help Expand Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial To Fallen K-9s
By Jeff Motz
|
Jan 17, 2018 @ 1:25 PM

A new state-wide fundraising initiative from Back the Badge Nebraska aims to expand a memorial that would honor K-9 officers.

The initiative was inspired when a police dog was killed in the line of duty for the Omaha Police Department in 2016.  The fundraising initiative would add a K-9 specific feature to the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial in Grand Island.

Back the Badge Nebraska’s goal is to raise $30,000 for the expansion of the memorial, and nine corporate sponsors have already pledged support.

TAG Ink & Thread of Lincoln is one of those sponsors, and is offering apparel and other items to people when they decide to donate.

“It’s starts off at $25 for a T-shirt and it goes all the way up to $55, with a variety of products in between,” according to Matt Anderson with TAG.

Click here for more details on how to help Back the Badge Nebraska.

Related Content

Fire Destroys Sprague Home Late Tuesday Night
Murante Introduces New Voter ID Bills
Nebraska Prisons Increase Inmate Access To Tampons
Nebraska Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening Sen. Jon...
Most of ACLU’s Lawsuit Against Nebraska Pris...
Man Robbed While Trying To Complete Craigslist Tra...