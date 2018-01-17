Fundraiser Would Help Expand Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial To Fallen K-9s

A new state-wide fundraising initiative from Back the Badge Nebraska aims to expand a memorial that would honor K-9 officers.

The initiative was inspired when a police dog was killed in the line of duty for the Omaha Police Department in 2016. The fundraising initiative would add a K-9 specific feature to the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial in Grand Island.

Back the Badge Nebraska’s goal is to raise $30,000 for the expansion of the memorial, and nine corporate sponsors have already pledged support.

TAG Ink & Thread of Lincoln is one of those sponsors, and is offering apparel and other items to people when they decide to donate.

“It’s starts off at $25 for a T-shirt and it goes all the way up to $55, with a variety of products in between,” according to Matt Anderson with TAG.

