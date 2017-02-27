Gage County Owes $28M Judgement

Gage County is scrambling to pay off a $28 million judgment owed to 6 residents who were wrongly convicted in a 1985 murder case. Officials say they may have to resort to bankruptcy to escape the debt, but it’s not clear how that would work. Nebraska’s constitution caps how much revenue can be raised from property taxes, and the county doesn’t have many assets to sell.

The county’s problems came after 6 people spent decades in prison before DNA evidence exonerated them for the rape and killing of a 68-year-old woman.