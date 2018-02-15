Garbage Worker Pinned Between Truck, Tree Killed Following Crash

A garbage truck worker has died in an accident in a southwest Lincoln neighborhood. He has been identified as 47 year old James W. Baker of Lincoln.

It was around 7 a.m. Thursday when the crash happened at Westland Circle and West Sumner Street, which is southeast of South Coddington Avenue and West “A” Street.

Lincoln Police say Baker was working from the back of the truck when he became pinned between the truck and a tree.

A Von Busch & Sons, Refuse manager confirmed that Baker was an employee.

The death is being investigated, but as of Thursday evening no citations had been issued.