The number is at five for upcoming Garth Brooks performances at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The country music star added four more Lincoln performances Friday ahead of tickets going on sale.

In addition to the original 7pm show on October 21st at PBA, Brooks will perform at 3pm that afternoon, also at 7pm on October 20th and another double show October 22nd at 3pm and 7:30pm.

Check ticketmaster.com or call the Pinnacle Bank Arena box office to see if you can get tickets.