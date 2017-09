Country music superstar Garth Brooks is planning to perform in Lincoln on Saturday, October 21 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning from KFOR’s sister station KX 96.9. ┬áTickets go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10am at all area Ticketmaster Outlets, including the Pinnacle Bank Arena box office, and online at ticketmaster.com.

Tickets prices include $61.29 plus a $4.44 tax, a $3.00 facility fee and a $6.25 service charge for a total of $74.98.