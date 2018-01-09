Gas Leak Blocks Downtown Street, Causes Evacuation Next Door

A gas leak in a building being demolished has closed one block of a busy downtown Lincoln street. The leak was discovered at the meter at 1222 P Street. Fire Fighters on the scene reported gas leaking from the meter. They ordered the evacuation of Topper’s Pizza, which is immediately to the east of leak site.

Black Hills Energy was called to cap the leak. Traffic was blocked from P Street during the operation.

The building being demolished is the former Swanson-Sinkey-Ellis advertising agency building. The facade is being retained, but a new building with downtown housing is planned behind the facade.