Gas Leak Shuts Down Intersection, Area Close To Lincoln Country Club

A major gas leak Tuesday morning shut down traffic through a south Lincoln neighborhood for much of the day.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Black Hills Energy were called shortly after 9am to a gas line that was hit near 27th and Van Dorn and immediately determined the leak was serious enough to shut down people from coming through the area.

According to a news release from Black Hills Energy, a contractor doing work hit the gas line. However, the leak was contained around 12:30pm and traffic was going to be shut down through the evening at 27th and Sheridan. It may be until Wednesday when traffic will be allowed through 27th and Van Dorn, since Black Hills crews had to dig up concrete to get the leak fixed.

No word yet if residents were evacuated.