Get Ready For The Coldest Weather Of The Winter!

Bitter Cold Wind Chills are expected in Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas through Wednesday Morning. The National Weather Service predicts wind chills of -10 to -20 through Wednesday

morning. Our Media Partner 10/11 News predicts an actual air temperature of -9.

If you have outdoor plans through Wednesday morning, you’re urged to limit exposure and plan accordingly. Be sure to dress in layers and keep exposed skin to a minimum. The advisory says the expected level of cold air is capable of causing frostbite within 30 minutes of exposure.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves anytime you go outside.