Getting Ready For Garth

Think Clear Bag Policy as you’re getting ready for any of this weekend’s 5 Garth Brooks concerts. Pinnacle Bank Arena officials won’t allow anything that won’t fit into a clear bag that’s 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches. That means no camera case, no binocular case, no mesh bag and no diaper bag, but you can bring infant feeding supplies. Leave your selfie sticks at home. Lincoln Police are ready. One Police officer assigned to Friday night’s security, Capt. Ryan Dale, tells KFOR NEWS Canopy Street will be shut down to handle the larger than usual crowds. Capt. Dale also tells us a larger number of off-duty officer will be on duty to manage security around the Haymarket.