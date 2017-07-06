Gillman and Sritragul Earn National Scholastic Honors

Nebraska’s Emily Gillman and Annie Sritragul were among 952 student-athletes from around the nation named All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) on Wednesday, July 5.

Gillman, a 2018 senior from Austin, Texas, was named to the WGCA Scholastic All-America team for the second time. She captured her first WGCA academic award following her freshman season in 2015. The business/marketing major is a two-time academic All-Big Ten selection and a 2016 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. She is a six-time member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll and also has been a standout in the community for the Huskers. In 2017, she claimed a prestigious Sam Foltz Hero 27 Leadership Award and is a two-time selection to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team. As a junior on the course for the Huskers in 2016-17, Gillman posted a 79.14 stroke average while playing in 25 rounds for the Huskers.

The youngest player on Nebraska’s 2016-17 roster, Sritragul earned her first WGCA All-American Scholar award as a true freshman. Nebraska’s first women’s golfer from Thailand, the 17-year-old Sritragul competed in 28 rounds for the Big Red while posting a 77.86 stroke average. She earned spots on the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll in each of her first two semesters on campus in Lincoln, and she was a member of the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team. She closed her freshman season with a top-50 finish at the Big Ten Championships.

In order to earn a place on the WGCA All-American Scholar Team, student-athletes must maintain a minimum 3.50 cumulative GPA.