Girl Scout Cookies Sees Spike In Sales

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is experiencing unprecedented Girl Scout Cookie sales this year.

There are still Girl Scout Cookies available for sale, however, but for some customers there may be a delivery delay. The organization said that the bakery is working 24/7 to meet the demand of hungry Girl Scout Cookie customers, and the Nebraska council’s sale will continue until all orders are filled and Girl Scouts have achieved their Cookie Program goals.

The organization said all customers will receive their cookies, and the proceeds from the Cookie Program will continue to power Girl Scout experiences throughout Nebraska.