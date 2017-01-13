GIRLS BASKETBALL: Minter Scores 25 In Northeast Win Over East

Freshman McKenna Minter continues to make an impact on the girls basketball scene in Lincoln.

Minter, a 5-8 guard/forward, scored a game-high 25 points and was one of three double-digit scorers in Lincoln Northeast’s 57-44 victory over Lincoln East Thursday night at the Ed Johnson Gym.

Minter scored the first six points of the game and had 16 by halftime. But East (6-5) took a 12-10 lead after the first quarter off a Regan Sankey basket and stretched the lead 22-15 with five minutes left in the half.

Northeast (11-1) responded with Minter, who scored seven straight points and forced a 25-all game at halftime. East took a 30-27 lead in the third quarter off a Charlotte Bovaird three-pointer. The Rockets responded with a 9-0 run, including the final six points of the third quarter from Jolie Rinaker to give Northeast a 36-30 lead.

Rinaker finished with 10 points, while Azaiya Trainer helped the Rockets with 12 points.

Sankey led East with 14 points and Bovaird added 12 points for the Spartans.