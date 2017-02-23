GIRLS DISTRICT BASKETBALL: Northeast, Southwest, East & Pius X Heading To State

By Jeff Motz
|
Feb 23, 10:17 PM
(Courtesy Photo)

Four Lincoln teams will be playing in the NSAA Class A Girls State Basketball Tournament, starting next Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Lincoln Northeast will be the No. 1 seed, after earning a 66-49 win over Papillion-LaVista to win the A-1 District title Thursday night at the Ed Johnson Gym.  It’s the Rockets first trip to state in two seasons.

Lincoln Southwest won a hair raising game in the A-4 championship by defeating Omaha North 51-48 at Southwest.  It’s the first trip to state for the Silver Hawks since 2012.

Defending state champ Lincoln East is back at state, after holding off Lincoln Southeast 52-43 at the East Gym.  The Spartans will try to go for two in a row.  Lincoln Pius X, who just two seasons ago won the Class B state title, will play in their first Class A tournament, after they won the A-6 title Thursday night with a 55-51 win over Bellevue West at Bishop Flavin Gym.

Millard South will get the wildcard spot, after falling to Kearney in the A-2 championship 44-35.  Omaha Northwest will make their first trip to the Class A girls tournament since 1980, after upsetting Omaha Westside 50-47.  The eighth team in will be Millard West, who edged Papillion-LaVista South 47-38 to win the A-7 championship.

Official pairings will be released on Saturday morning.  KFOR will cover the Lincoln area teams at state with LIVE play-by-play of the action at the Girls State Basketball Tournament, thanks in part to our members of the KFOR Sportscasters Club.

