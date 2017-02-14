Girls District Basketball Pairings Released, LNE Overall No. 1 In Class A

Lincoln Northeast is the overall No. 1 team of the Class A girls basketball district basketball pairings released by the Nebraska School Activities Association on Tuesday.

The Rockets will be the No. 1 team in the A-1 District Tournament, which starts Tuesday, Feb. 21. Northeast will host the last overall seed, Omaha Central. The other two teams in the A-1 tournament, No. 2 Millard North and No. 3 Papillion-LaVista, will face each other the same evening at Millard North.

The team left with the higher seed will host the district championship on Thursday night. That will be the case in all of the other six districts in Class A.

Class B districts will have designated sites for each tournament.

Click here to see the full Class A district pairings. You can find the Class B district pairings by clicking here.